Average Person Forgets 3 Essential Items at Home After Leaving For Vacation

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, about a third have forgotten their phone charger, along with toiletries and beauty products while on vacation.

More than a quarter (27%) wound up having to buy new sunscreen on vacation, while 18% forgot to bring their medication!

The survey reveals that 37% of Americans become more forgetful when traveling.

Unfortunately, 42% of vacationers find their adventures negatively impacted by these forgotten essentials. They’re forced to spend more money and settle for alternative products, all while not feeling their best.

89% say they’re more prepared than ever before this summer before they head out, thanks to their previous troubles.