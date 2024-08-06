Entertainment

Average Person Forgets 3 Essential Items at Home After Leaving For Vacation

By Dex & Barbie T

Global IT outage (Photo by Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images) (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, about a third have forgotten their phone charger, along with toiletries and beauty products while on vacation.

More than a quarter (27%) wound up having to buy new sunscreen on vacation, while 18% forgot to bring their medication!

The survey reveals that 37% of Americans become more forgetful when traveling.

Unfortunately, 42% of vacationers find their adventures negatively impacted by these forgotten essentials. They’re forced to spend more money and settle for alternative products, all while not feeling their best.

89% say they’re more prepared than ever before this summer before they head out, thanks to their previous troubles.

