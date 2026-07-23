Back-to-School Deal: Jumbo Shrimp Give Kids Free Admission on July 29 ⚾

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back in action against the Memphis Redbirds next week and they have a deal to help you wrap up the summer fun at Vystar Ballpark:

With their Back to School Ticket Special, attendees can get up to 4 FREE children’s tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket, valid ONLY for their game on Wednesday, July 29.

Kids aren’t the only ones getting in free with an adult ticket that night...canines are welcome to the ballpark for First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Day.

Once you get your tickets, plan to get to the game early because it’s also Wear it Home Wednesday which means the first 500 people through the Main Gate on Georgia Street get a “Barrrrk in the Park” t-shirt!

Whether you’re bringing the kids, the dog, or both, the July 29 game offers families one more chance to enjoy an affordable night at the ballpark before the school year begins so be sure to get your tickets now!