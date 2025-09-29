Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show!

After weeks of speculation BAD BUNNY will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show! San Francisco’s Levi Stadium will host the big game on Sunday February 8th 2026!

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican superstar known for revolutionizing Latin trap and reggaetón. Bursting onto the scene in 2016, he’s since become a global icon with multiple Grammy wins and chart-topping albums. Known for his bold style and boundary-pushing performances, he’s now set to bring his energy to the Super Bowl halftime stage.