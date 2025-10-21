Be prepared... your turkey’s going to cost more this year... just in time for Thanksgiving

If you love Thanksgiving, there’s good and bad news for you.

The good news... we’re a month away from your favorite food holiday!

The bad news... the price of your turkey will be more this year....just like the price of all your other groceries.

The price increase is being blamed on a shortage of turkey. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, America’s turkey flock has decreased to the smallest size in 40 years. It’s partially due to another resurgence in bird flu cases, and also reduced production.

So... turkey prices are about 40% higher than they were just last year . . . and apparently, there aren’t any signs that will ease up over the next five weeks.

According to USDA data, wholesale turkey prices are expected to increase to $1.32 per pound. That’s up from 94 cents a pound wholesale just last year. And there’s expected to be 4.8 billion pounds of production, which is down 5%.

Bottom line... If you’re willing to pony up, there WILL be turkey on the shelves. Both Butterball and the National Turkey Federation say that there will be enough frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving . . . but supply could tighten for fresh or specific-size birds.