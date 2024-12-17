Beans and Lentils...the new IT foods!

Entertainment

By Dex & Barbie T
The new U.S. dietary guidelines are rolling out the red carpet for beans, peas, and lentils while nudging red meat and sugary sodas toward the exit. This veggie-powered shake-up, approved by an Agriculture Department committee, plans to transform dining tables by 2030. The core message: swap your food pyramid’s meats for chickpeas. Apparently, eating your greens could stave off high blood pressure and befuddled arteries.

