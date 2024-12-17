Beans and Lentils...the new IT foods!

The new U.S. dietary guidelines are rolling out the red carpet for beans, peas, and lentils while nudging red meat and sugary sodas toward the exit. This veggie-powered shake-up, approved by an Agriculture Department committee, plans to transform dining tables by 2030. The core message: swap your food pyramid’s meats for chickpeas. Apparently, eating your greens could stave off high blood pressure and befuddled arteries.