The Best Age to Get Married, Have a Kid, Retire

The Pew Research Center asked people around the world about the best age to hit some of the big milestones in life.

Marriage: Most put the mid-20s as the best age to get married.

Parent: The mid-20s also was the average answer on the best age to become a parent.

Home buying: This one had the most variance, with people in Brazil putting the best age to buy a home at 24.9 on the low end and people in Ghana clocking in at 36.3.

Retirement: Generally, most people thought the late 50s was the best age to retire.

Americans: On average, people in the US put 26.5 as the best age to get married, 27.3 to become a parent, 28.8 to buy a house, and 61.8 to retire.