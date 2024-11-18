Entertainment

Beyoncé performing at halftime of NFL Christmas Day game on Netflix

By Dex & Barbie T

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé is taking the stage at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Netflix on Christmas Day. The Sunday night game is in Houston, the superstar’s hometown.

The game is one of two on Netflix on Christmas Day. Prior to the Raven-Texans game, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyoncé's announcement comes days after she earned 11 Grammy Award nominations for her album “Cowboy Carter.

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

