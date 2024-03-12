Beyoncé's new album will be called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Beyoncé is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: 'Act II: Cowboy Carter.'

The title was revealed on Bey's official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases.

‘Act II: Cowboy Carter' arrives March 29.

Beyoncé first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying "They ready, drop the new music." The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased "act ii" coming out in March. (Beyoncé's 2022 album "Renaissance" is frequently referred to as "Act I: Renaissance.")

Soon after, she released two new country tracks — "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Those releases made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.