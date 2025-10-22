Boooval! Is Jacksonville the most Halloween-obsessed-city in Florida?

It always feels like Jacksonville goes all-out for Halloween, but now we have the data to prove it! A brand new study has ranked the North American cities that are the most excited for Halloween, and not only did Duuuval land in the top 10 nationally, but we’ve secured a top spot right here in the Sunshine State!

As Halloween nears, the online casino Betway is looking for the North American cities most excited about the spooky season. https://t.co/n54dZV8Vl7 — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) October 22, 2025

The new research, conducted by Betway, analyzed thousands of social media posts to see which cities were most excited about Halloween. While Orlando nabbed the #1 spot (no surprise, given their theme park empire), Jacksonville came in at an impressive #2 in Florida and #8 in the entire U.S.! We officially beat out all of South Florida. Boooval is more excited for Halloween than West Palm Beach (#3), Miami (#4), and Tampa (#6)!

Honestly, are we surprised? This ranking makes perfect sense. We’re not just excited for the holiday; we’re surrounded by the genuinely spooky. As a recent story in the St. Augustine Record pointed out, Florida is one of the most haunted states in the country, and we’ve got America’s most haunted city, St. Augustine, right in our backyard. Halloween isn’t just a holiday here; it’s a lifestyle.

What is the most haunted state in the U.S.? Florida places in top 10 on this rankings list https://t.co/46XKxWXTq4 — St. Augustine Record (@staugrecord) October 22, 2025

So, this study just confirms what we’ve always known: Boooval loves Spooky Season! This ranking is a testament to every haunted house, every perfectly decorated yard, and every packed pumpkin patch in the 904!

