Bucket List Complete: Attending My First Jags Game

Ok I can say I am officially Duuuvallll certified as I attended my very first Jacksonville Jaguars game and they didn’t disappoint!

I caught up with DJ Millennium and he inquired about attending the Jaguars game since it was their season finale and they could clinch the AFC South Championship while taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Shawn Knight and DJ Millennium (Shawn Knight)

We grab our seats and they were not so bad as kickoff was underway and that first series was not a good way to start the game and as the Titans scored first things looked like the Jags were in for a long day so I thought.

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence said “Ok, boys let’s go to work..” and that’s just what he did by completing 20 of 30 passes for 255 yards, 3 touchdowns and surpassing 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his professional career per ESPN.

From Antonio Johnson getting an interception off Brandon Allen and taking it back 58 yards for the score and Cam Little’s 67 yard field goal to end the half was the icing on the cake.

Jags AFC South Champs (Shawn Knight)

Final score: Jacksonville Jaguars 41 - Titans 7 and the city is celebrating because the Jaguars are the AFC South Champions and in the playoffs!

Shawn Knight at Jags Game (Shawn Knight)

For my first Jaguars game it was well worth it as I got a chance to experience the energy at the Bank meet great people and shouting DUUUUVALLLL throughout the game.

Jags Vehicle (Shawn Knight)

Next game is Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at the Bank and if the Jags keep that same energy from last week, I am very confident we will celebrate a Victory Monday in route to the Superbowl!

GO JAGS!