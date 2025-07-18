Can Trump Still Shake Hands? His Diagnosis Says Yes (But Maybe with Compression Socks)

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Trump’s hands, feet, and random bruising, and now we know what’s up — at least medically.

According to the White House, President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Sounds intense, but doctors say it’s mild and common, especially for adults over 70. (Trump is 79.)

🦵 Wait, What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Basically, the veins in his legs aren’t returning blood to the heart as well as they should, which can cause swelling in the ankles and legs.

Mild cases like Trump’s don’t require surgery. His doctors say he’s not in pain, and treatment could include compression socks, elastic wraps, or more exercise — maybe a power walk through Mar-a-Lago?

✋ But What About His Hands?

That whole “bruised hand” conspiracy making the rounds? Trump’s team says it’s not connected to the CVI. Instead, they claim the marks are from “minor soft tissue damage” caused by, and we quote, “ALL THE HANDSHAKES.”

Apparently, the man shakes hands aggressively.

And don’t worry — yes, he can still shake yours. The diagnosis won’t stop him from securing imaginary trade deals with “200 countries” (Trump’s words, not ours).

🩺 The Health Rundown:

Condition : Chronic Venous Insufficiency (mild)

: Chronic Venous Insufficiency (mild) Symptoms : Leg/ankle swelling

: Leg/ankle swelling Pain : None reported

: None reported Other concerns : Just handshake overuse

: Just handshake overuse Overall status: “Excellent health,” according to his doctor

The full doctor’s report has been released publicly, and according to Trump’s team, the condition isn’t expected to interfere with his public schedule or activities.