Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce records show

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar is also seeking child support from Offset, known for his successful solo career and role in the trap group Migos.

Details of Cardi B's requests were included in divorce documents obtained Friday, a day afetr they were filed Thursday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County.

Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 32, have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. She is pregnant with their third child, which she announced in an Instagram post Thursday. The filings state Offset is the father.

The filing says that for the past six months, Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, “have experienced irreconcilable differences ... There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties.”

A representative for Cardi B told The Associated Press on Thursday: “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

The hip-hop power couple — Offset is known for his role in the rap group Migos and his successful solo career — were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

Cardi B, raised in the South Bronx, came to fame as a cast member on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York” before launching a booming rap career with her Grammy-winning first and only album, “Invasion of Privacy,” and its inescapable No. 1 songs “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Her profile has only grown in the years since, through other No. 1 songs like when she joined Maroon 5 for 2018’s “Girls Like You,” 2020’s “WAP” with Megan The Stallion and 2021’s “Up.”

The details in court records were first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset in the state of Georgia, claiming her marriage was "irretrievably broken." She later withdrew the filing.

Associated Press Writer Mike Catalini contributed to this report.

