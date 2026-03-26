Celebrate Easter with The Jumbo Shrimp!

The Easter Bunny is hopping into Vystar Ballpark on Sunday, April 5th and he’s bringing his prized golden eggs with him:

JOIN US FOR OUR GOLDEN EGG HUNT! 🐣

Bring the crew out for Easter with the Jumbo Shrimp and take a crack at a chance to win HUGE PRIZES including:

🥚 Loaded value prizes ($10–$25)

🎟️ Tickets to a future game

⚾ 10-Pack Flex Plans

🧢 Official merch

🏆 Even FULL season tickets… pic.twitter.com/zq5NkUnMDS — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) March 20, 2026

Want a golden egg for yourself? There’s two ways you can get one:

The Easter Picnic Package ($50 per ticket plus tax) which includes a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, Dugout Box or Field Reserve game ticket, and one golden egg with a prize

which includes a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, Dugout Box or Field Reserve game ticket, and one golden egg with a prize Golden Egg Hunt Pack ($25 per ticket) which includes a Dugout Box or Field Reserve game ticket and one golden egg with a prize

Wondering what prizes are in the golden eggs? Well, here’s what you could win:

$10 or $25 in loaded value

PNC tickets to a future game

10-pack Flex Plan vouchers

Official Jumbo Shrimp merchandise

Full Season Tickets

Eggs are limited though so be sure to secure your tickets today, no hunting required 😉🥚