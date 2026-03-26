Entertainment

Celebrate Easter with The Jumbo Shrimp!

Easter Jumbo Shrimp

The Easter Bunny is hopping into Vystar Ballpark on Sunday, April 5th and he’s bringing his prized golden eggs with him:

Want a golden egg for yourself? There’s two ways you can get one:

  • The Easter Picnic Package ($50 per ticket plus tax) which includes a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, Dugout Box or Field Reserve game ticket, and one golden egg with a prize
  • Golden Egg Hunt Pack ($25 per ticket) which includes a Dugout Box or Field Reserve game ticket and one golden egg with a prize

Wondering what prizes are in the golden eggs? Well, here’s what you could win:

  • $10 or $25 in loaded value
  • PNC tickets to a future game
  • 10-pack Flex Plan vouchers
  • Official Jumbo Shrimp merchandise
  • Full Season Tickets

Eggs are limited though so be sure to secure your tickets today, no hunting required 😉🥚



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