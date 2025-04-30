Entertainment

Cell phones...there a pain in the neck!

By Toni Foxx
Using a mobile phone increases the risk of neck pain by 82%. That’s according to a meta-analysis covering 25 studies involving more than 43,000 people.

Researchers combed through data on sedentary and screen-based behavior, finding the odds of neck pain increase with hours spent sitting and engaged in low-energy activities. Participants who were sedentary for four hours per day had a 45% increased risk of neck pain compared to non-sedentary individuals, while those who were sedentary for more than six hours had a 88% higher risk.

Watching TV did not appear to be a significant risk for neck pain. But computer use was associated with a 23% increased risk.

The research also reveals women are at greater risk for neck pain than men and employees at greater risk than students.

