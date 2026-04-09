Changes Are Coming To Duval County Public Schools During the 2026-27 School Year

While parents are registering their kids for bus services for the upcoming school year in Duval County, the school board announced changes to the calendar for the 2026-27 school year with one major change to take notice.

From their website the Duval County School Board approved changes to their upcoming calendar for the 2026-27 school year and the biggest change is students will have the entire week off during the Thanksgiving holiday due to feedback from the community.

Other key points to remember:

First day of school: August 10, 2026

Last day of school: May 28, 2027

Major breaks (Winter and Spring) remain unchanged

Grading periods end on Oct. 9, Dec. 18, and Mar. 10

The calendar still includes weather days and teacher planning/professional days

To see the school calendar click here.