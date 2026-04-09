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Changes Are Coming To Duval County Public Schools During the 2026-27 School Year

By Shawn Knight
Duval County Public Schools Headquarters
By Shawn Knight

While parents are registering their kids for bus services for the upcoming school year in Duval County, the school board announced changes to the calendar for the 2026-27 school year with one major change to take notice.

From their website the Duval County School Board approved changes to their upcoming calendar for the 2026-27 school year and the biggest change is students will have the entire week off during the Thanksgiving holiday due to feedback from the community.

Other key points to remember:

  • First day of school: August 10, 2026
  • Last day of school: May 28, 2027
  • Major breaks (Winter and Spring) remain unchanged
  • Grading periods end on Oct. 9, Dec. 18, and Mar. 10
  • The calendar still includes weather days and teacher planning/professional days

To see the school calendar click here.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



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