Chick-fil-A is no longer America’s favorite fast food restaurant

In a shocking fall from the number one slot in America’s hearts, Chick-fil-A is no longer the fan favorite when it comes to fast food restaurants, according to a USA Today survey.
A taco joint has taken over the top spot... Del Taco, which is a franchise we do not have here in the Jacksonville area. Chick-fil-A didn’t even come in second... they lost second place to KFC. Chick-fil-A dropped to third place.
Arby’s came in last place.
Here is the ranking of the Top 10:
1. Del Taco. The closest locations to us are in Orlando and Melbourne.
2. KFC
3. Chick-fil-A. Which would’ve been far less surprising at #1.
4. In-N-Out. A lot of people would’ve also considered In-N-Out at the top.
5. Hardee’s
6. Captain D’s.
7. Taco Bell
8. Popeyes
9. Zaxby’s
10. Arby’s.