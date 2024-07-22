Entertainment

Chick-fil-A is no longer America’s favorite fast food restaurant

By Toni Foxx
Chick-fil-A said over the next few months they are making some changes to the chicken it uses.

By Toni Foxx

In a shocking fall from the number one slot in America’s hearts, Chick-fil-A is no longer the fan favorite when it comes to fast food restaurants, according to a USA Today survey.

A taco joint has taken over the top spot... Del Taco, which is a franchise we do not have here in the Jacksonville area. Chick-fil-A didn’t even come in second... they lost second place to KFC. Chick-fil-A dropped to third place.

Arby’s came in last place.

Here is the ranking of the Top 10:

1. Del Taco. The closest locations to us are in Orlando and Melbourne.

2. KFC

3. Chick-fil-A. Which would’ve been far less surprising at #1.

4. In-N-Out. A lot of people would’ve also considered In-N-Out at the top.

5. Hardee’s

6. Captain D’s.

7. Taco Bell

8. Popeyes

9. Zaxby’s

10. Arby’s.



