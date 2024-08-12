Cinemark turns back the clock with a 1984 retro film series with discounted tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cinemark celebrates its 40th anniversary with the “Big in 84″ retro series commemorating the year in film with a different movie each day for a week with discounted tickets.
Starting Aug. 12 through the 17th, you can watch one of these select movies for $5:
- August 12 – The Karate Kid
- August 13 – The Terminator
- August 14 – Gremlins
- August 15 – Purple Rain
- August 16 – Ghostbusters
- August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter
- August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
