College student makes amazing full-court putt & wins free tuition

Earlier in the week, it was Alex Rodriguez making a half-court basketball shot to win a college student $10,000.

Now, it’s a college student making a full-court putt to win free tuition.

It happened Monday at the Texas Tech men’s basketball game. Senior Blake Porter was participating in an on-court putt challenge. He had to try to make a putt that went the length of the court... 94 feet. And do you know... he made the shot! Watch this.





So, the story doesn’t end there.... as you saw in the video, Blake celebrated with Patrick Mahomes, who was there because he’s an alum of the school.

So, Porter ends up going on the Today show to recreate the putt and while he is there, he is surprised by a video from Mahomes, who told Blake that Texas Tech was paying his tuition next fall! Originally, Blake had won Apple headphones, an iPad & cooler but now full tuition has been added to the prize package. How awesome is that?

And how awesome was that putt he made?







