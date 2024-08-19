Entertainment

A concert at Buc-ee’s? Yes, please

By Toni Foxx

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Toni Foxx

Buc-ee’s has gas, good bathrooms, a huge store full of any kind of merchandise you can hope for, great barbecue and now... concerts?

Ok, to be fair.... there was ONE concert at a Buc-ee’s, but it went over so well, so amazingly well... this could become a thing.

Here’s what happened.... Keith Urban decided he wanted to do a free pop-up concert at a Buc-ee’s. He gave just a few hours’ notice before performing the show Friday night in the parking lot of the large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama.

Thousands of people turned out for the show. The City of Athens said on social media Buc-ee’s estimated 5,500 people came out to their Buc-ee’s, about 100 miles south of Nashville.

Urban said his “cave man brain” told him it would be fun to set up a little stage for a small audience. He said he thought maybe a hundred or two-hundred people would come out.

People started gathering hours before the show. Here’s a clip from the concert.

Keith Urban rocked it in our sweet home of Athens Alabama last night. #keithurban #sweethomealabama #bucees

Posted by Ryan Johnson on Saturday, August 17, 2024


Not only that, but Keith Urban went into the store and worked behind a food counter. A video shows him wearing a Buc-ee’s T-shirt and apron as he poured barbecue sauce on some brisket and chopped the meat into smaller pieces. Look at this technique!


Ok, who’s next to do a concert at Buc-ee’s? Maybe Lenny Kravitz? He did make a stop at the Buc-ee’s right off of 95 in Daytona Beach, after all. I think he would love to go back and do a free concert.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!