A concert at Buc-ee’s? Yes, please

Buc-ee’s has gas, good bathrooms, a huge store full of any kind of merchandise you can hope for, great barbecue and now... concerts?

Ok, to be fair.... there was ONE concert at a Buc-ee’s, but it went over so well, so amazingly well... this could become a thing.

Here’s what happened.... Keith Urban decided he wanted to do a free pop-up concert at a Buc-ee’s. He gave just a few hours’ notice before performing the show Friday night in the parking lot of the large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama.

Thousands of people turned out for the show. The City of Athens said on social media Buc-ee’s estimated 5,500 people came out to their Buc-ee’s, about 100 miles south of Nashville.

Urban said his “cave man brain” told him it would be fun to set up a little stage for a small audience. He said he thought maybe a hundred or two-hundred people would come out.

People started gathering hours before the show. Here’s a clip from the concert.

Keith Urban rocked it in our sweet home of Athens Alabama last night. #keithurban #sweethomealabama #bucees Posted by Ryan Johnson on Saturday, August 17, 2024





Not only that, but Keith Urban went into the store and worked behind a food counter. A video shows him wearing a Buc-ee’s T-shirt and apron as he poured barbecue sauce on some brisket and chopped the meat into smaller pieces. Look at this technique!

Keith Urban at Buc-ees in Athens tonight before his concert… video from Eric Thompson pic.twitter.com/ighpJw6mwO — James Spann (@spann) August 17, 2024





Ok, who’s next to do a concert at Buc-ee’s? Maybe Lenny Kravitz? He did make a stop at the Buc-ee’s right off of 95 in Daytona Beach, after all. I think he would love to go back and do a free concert.