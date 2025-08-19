🌍 Countries With the Most (and Least) Paid Time Off 🏖️

Most of us are grateful for whatever vacation days our jobs hand out… but it turns out, in a lot of places around the world, time off isn’t just a perk — it’s the law 📜.

A new study from MoorePay ranked countries by the amount of legally required paid vacation + public holidays, and the U.S. didn’t even make the middle of the list. We landed at the very bottom 🚫.

Most Paid Days Off : Yemen tops the list, giving workers a full 30 days of annual leave + 16 public holidays 🎉. That’s basically six and a half weeks to unplug.

Least Paid Days Off: The U.S. came in last because there's no federal law requiring paid vacation or holidays. Japan is right above us with just 10 total days 📅, and Guyana follows with 12.

🏆 Top 10 Countries With the Most Time Off:

Yemen – 46 days Libya – 45 days Bahrain – 44 days Austria Monaco Maldives Georgia Iran Ivory Coast Sweden

🚫 Countries With the Least Time Off:

United States – 0 guaranteed days

Japan – 10 days

Guyana – 12 days

Liberia

Philippines

China

Brunei

Thailand

Mexico

Malaysia

Bottom Line for U.S. Workers: If you’ve been dreaming of more vacation, you’re not crazy 🤯 — compared to the rest of the world, we’re seriously slacking.