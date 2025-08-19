🌍 Countries With the Most (and Least) Paid Time Off 🏖️

Most of us are grateful for whatever vacation days our jobs hand out… but it turns out, in a lot of places around the world, time off isn’t just a perk — it’s the law 📜.
A new study from MoorePay ranked countries by the amount of legally required paid vacation + public holidays, and the U.S. didn’t even make the middle of the list. We landed at the very bottom 🚫.
- Most Paid Days Off: Yemen tops the list, giving workers a full 30 days of annual leave + 16 public holidays 🎉. That’s basically six and a half weeks to unplug.
- Runner-Ups: Libya (45 days) and Bahrain (44 days) aren’t far behind, followed by Austria, Monaco, and Sweden — all countries known for their work-life balance ⚖️.
- Least Paid Days Off: The U.S. came in last because there’s no federal law requiring paid vacation or holidays. Japan is right above us with just 10 total days 📅, and Guyana follows with 12.
🏆 Top 10 Countries With the Most Time Off:
- Yemen – 46 days
- Libya – 45 days
- Bahrain – 44 days
- Austria
- Monaco
- Maldives
- Georgia
- Iran
- Ivory Coast
- Sweden
🚫 Countries With the Least Time Off:
- United States – 0 guaranteed days
- Japan – 10 days
- Guyana – 12 days
- Liberia
- Philippines
- China
- Brunei
- Thailand
- Mexico
- Malaysia
Bottom Line for U.S. Workers: If you’ve been dreaming of more vacation, you’re not crazy 🤯 — compared to the rest of the world, we’re seriously slacking.