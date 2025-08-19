Entertainment

🌍 Countries With the Most (and Least) Paid Time Off 🏖️

Most of us are grateful for whatever vacation days our jobs hand out… but it turns out, in a lot of places around the world, time off isn’t just a perk — it’s the law 📜.

A new study from MoorePay ranked countries by the amount of legally required paid vacation + public holidays, and the U.S. didn’t even make the middle of the list. We landed at the very bottom 🚫.

  • Most Paid Days Off: Yemen tops the list, giving workers a full 30 days of annual leave + 16 public holidays 🎉. That’s basically six and a half weeks to unplug.
  • Runner-Ups: Libya (45 days) and Bahrain (44 days) aren’t far behind, followed by Austria, Monaco, and Sweden — all countries known for their work-life balance ⚖️.
  • Least Paid Days Off: The U.S. came in last because there’s no federal law requiring paid vacation or holidays. Japan is right above us with just 10 total days 📅, and Guyana follows with 12.

🏆 Top 10 Countries With the Most Time Off:

  1. Yemen – 46 days
  2. Libya – 45 days
  3. Bahrain – 44 days
  4. Austria
  5. Monaco
  6. Maldives
  7. Georgia
  8. Iran
  9. Ivory Coast
  10. Sweden

🚫 Countries With the Least Time Off:

  • United States – 0 guaranteed days
  • Japan – 10 days
  • Guyana – 12 days
  • Liberia
  • Philippines
  • China
  • Brunei
  • Thailand
  • Mexico
  • Malaysia

Bottom Line for U.S. Workers: If you’ve been dreaming of more vacation, you’re not crazy 🤯 — compared to the rest of the world, we’re seriously slacking.

Comments on this article
0

