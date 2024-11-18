Couple Forced to Decide Who Gets Taylor Swift Tickets in Their Divorce Settlement

An estranged husband and wife, who purchased tickets for one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Canada ‘about a year ago’ had to decide what to do with them in their divorce after deciding to separate.

A senior legal counsel with M & Co. Law, explained: ‘A couple who had purchased the tickets while they were still together and then figuring out how they’re going to handle them now that the concert happens to be taking place after their separation.

‘In this case, because of the very specific concert that we’re dealing with, the actual market value was going to be so much more than what the couple actually purchased the individual tickets for.’

The case needed to be settled before Swift arrived in the city because some of her Toronto concert tickets were worth thousands of dollars, with some being resold on StubHub for $13,000 each.

The law firm decided to present the couple with three options – they could still go to the concert together as planned or one person could buy the tickets off the other for the current market value.

The third option was that they could sell both tickets and just split the proceeds between them.The firm was unable to confirm which option the former couple chose, due to lawyer-client privilege, but she said that the couple considered all three options, made a decision and were happy with the outcome.