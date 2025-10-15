D’Angelo’s career-spanning playlist: Hits and hidden gems

LOS ANGELES — Few artists of his era blurred the lines between sacred and sensual quite like D'Angelo, who died Tuesday at 51.

With his unmistakable voice, deep-rooted musicianship and devotion to craft over commerce, he helped define the sound of modern R&B.

This playlist, a mix of his celebrated hits and lesser-known gems, serves as a career-spanning reflection from the smooth grooves of “Brown Sugar” to the urgency of his “Black Messiah” album.

1994: “U Will Know,” Black Men United (“Jason’s Lyric” soundtrack)

Before superstardom, D’Angelo united a generation of R&B voices for this empowering ballad from the “Jason’s Lyric” soundtrack.

1995: “Brown Sugar”

The song that started it all. With its warm groove and smoky vocals, “Brown Sugar” introduced D’Angelo as the face of neo-soul, bridging hip-hop rhythms with Marvin Gaye sensuality and Donny Hathaway depth.

1995: “Lady”

A smooth, confident follow-up that cemented D’Angelo’s sound: lush, live and unbothered by trends. “Lady” became one of his biggest radio hits and a hallmark of 1990s R&B sophistication.

1995: “Cruisin’”

His reimagining of the Smokey Robinson classic delivered pure soul nostalgia, proving early on that D’Angelo could honor tradition while making it unmistakably his own.

1995: “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine”

A fan favorite that captured the youthful, romantic side of D’Angelo’s songwriting.

1996: “I Found My Smile Again”

This joyful anthem showcased D’Angelo’s optimism and musical looseness.

1998: “Nothing Even Matters,” featuring Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo

A duet for the ages. Paired with Lauryn Hill’s velvet tone, D’Angelo helped craft one of the most enduring love songs of the era.

1998: “Devil’s Pie”

The track revealed his darker, more cynical reflections on fame, greed and the industry’s moral trade-offs. A gritty gem of hip-hop soul.

1999: “Everyday,” featuring Angie Stone and D’Angelo

Their real-life chemistry translated perfectly in song. Written for Stone’s debut album “Black Diamond,” the track glows with church-born soul and unfiltered sincerity.

2000: “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”

The song — and video — that became legend. With its minimalist instrumentation and raw vocal power, “Untitled” made vulnerability sound and look revolutionary.

2000: “Send It On”

An understated masterpiece. Over soft horns and rhythm, D’Angelo channels faith and forgiveness, reaffirming his spiritual side amid the “Voodoo” era’s intensity.

2006: “Imagine,” featuring Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and Dr. Dre

A rare, star-powered collaboration that reinterprets Lennon’s anthem through a West Coast lens, proving D’Angelo’s voice still carries spiritual weight in any setting.

2006: “So Far to Go,” featuring J Dilla, Common and D’Angelo

Soul meets spoken word. Over J Dilla’s hypnotic beat, D’Angelo and Common merge love and reflection.

2008: “Believe,” featuring Q-Tip and D’Angelo

Two creative minds in conversation. “Believe” blends D’Angelo’s smoky chords with Q-Tip’s reflective lyricism.

2014: “Really Love,” featuring D’Angelo and The Vanguard

Lush strings, Spanish guitar and slow-burn sensuality. “Really Love” became the centerpiece of “Black Messiah.” It’s romantic yet restless, earning him a Grammy and a late-career triumph.

2014: “Back to the Future,” Part I and II featuring D’Angelo and The Vanguard

D’Angelo wrestles with time, temptation and truth. A meditative track that feels like he’s talking to both his past and future self.

2014: “Prayer,” featuring D’Angelo and The Vanguard

A spiritual plea wrapped in funk and distortion. “Prayer” feels both haunted and redemptive. It was a confessional moment in his most mysterious era.

2014: “Another Life,” featuring D’Angelo and The Vanguard

A tender closer to “Black Messiah,” the song feels like a love letter from a man who’s lived, lost, and learned. Intimate, dreamy and devastatingly beautiful.

2024: “I Want You Forever,” featuring D’Angelo, Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel (“The Book of Clarence” soundtrack)

A cinematic finale to a storied career. Blending gospel grandeur with modern swagger, it’s D’Angelo’s voice — warm, weary and wise — that anchors the message of devotion and destiny.

