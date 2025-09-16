Daylight Savings Time Is Making Us Fatter

According to a new analysis by Stanford Medicine scientists, changing clocks twice a year disrupts circadian rhythms, leading to higher rates of stroke and obesity.

Maintaining either permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time would be healthier than the current practice of shifting clocks twice a year. Permanent standard time, in particular, could prevent approximately 300,000 strokes annually and reduce obesity rates by 2.6 million people.

The study emphasizes the importance of aligning daily schedules with our natural circadian rhythms to improve overall health.