De La Soul graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series

De La Soul finally arriving at NPR’s Tiny Desk was a celebration. The group celebrated three years of gaining control of their catalog. They celebrated their new album. They celebrated the life of Dave, who tragically passed away only a few weeks before they won control of their catalog in 2023. But, most of all, it was a celebration of hip-hop.

The Native Tongue pioneers were part of a movement in hip-hop that didn’t lend itself to the popularized gangster rap, or the glitzy style of “shiny-suit rappers and flossin’ emcees”. Instead, they focused on the art, the afro-centric love, positivity, having fun, mostly on jazz-inspired beats.

The Tiny Desk Concert is a full-circle moment for the group that’s been in the hip-hop game for almost 40 years with their 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.