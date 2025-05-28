Deals: National Burger Day May 28th!

Wednesday May 28th is National Burger Day and LOTS of places are celebrating with free or discounted burgers!

Burger King is celebrating with a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more through its app. In addition, members of the Royal Perks program can redeem a cheeseburger for just 125 crowns (the company’s points system), half the usual amount.

Wendy’s launches one of the most viral promotions: from May 28 to June 1, it is offering its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase on its app.

Shake Shack extends the celebration throughout May. The week of the 28th, you’ll get a free ShackBurger when you spend $10. Use code BURGERMONTH at kiosks, the app or online.

Red Robin offers its Royalty members the chance to win free burgers for a year. Just buy a burger and drink as a registered member on their app or website during the month.

Krystal, a classic Southern chain, is selling its sliders for just $1 on May 28 if you use the code KRYSTALDAY in its app or website.

Wahlburgers, from the famous Wahlberg family, is offering 50% off its Brother’s Choice burgers from May 27-29 with the code HAMBURGERDAY.

Dairy Queen is offering a second Signature Stackburger for just 99 cents with the purchase of one at regular price, from May 26 to June 1. Valid in its app for rewards program members.

Smashburger has all of its burgers for just $5.28 on May 28. Use code JUST528 online or in-store.

Hurricane Grill & Wings customers can order Steak Burger and Fries for $9.99 at participating locations. The offer is valid for dine-in and online orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t just chicken! The popular chain is marking National Hamburger Day with half-off any burger on May 28 when ordered for delivery with the code GOBURGER.

And if you shop on apps like Grubhub+, you can take advantage of discounts such as 25% off at Sonic with purchases of $20 or more, and 20% off at Arby’s on orders of $25 or more.

