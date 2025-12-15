The December 15th Trifecta: three iconic movies released on this day

Today is a surprisingly huge day in film history. Three absolute classics hit theaters on December 15th in their respective years, and honestly, they cover all the bases: laughter, wonder, and just straight-up adventure. Let’s take a look at the cinematic birthday cake we’re cutting today.

First up, we have Young Frankenstein, released on this day in 1974. Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder created something perfect here — a love letter to the classic monster movies that manages to be just as artfully shot as it is hilarious. It’s quoted constantly for a reason (“It’s pronounced Fronkensteen!”), and it proved that a parody could be a piece of high art in itself. It is widely considered one of the funniest films ever made, and for good reason.

Then, in 1978, we believed a man could fly. Superman: The Movie landed in theaters and became the blueprint for the entire superhero genre we see dominating Hollywood today. Christopher Reeve’s performance is still the gold standard; he played Clark Kent and Superman as two distinct people without a mask, using just his posture and voice. It brought heart, hope, and John Williams’ legendary score to the world, making us all look up at the sky a little differently.

Finally, jumping to 1995 where we hear the drums begin to pound. Jumanji is unleashed, bringing a board game to life in the most terrifying and thrilling way possible. Robin Williams was, as always, incredible, bringing a mix of manic energy and genuine relatability to a guy trapped in a jungle for decades. The stampede scene alone is etched into the brains of every 90s kid, and it remains a masterclass in family adventure that actually feels like it has stakes.

It is rare for one date to hold so much cinematic weight, but December 15th really showed up. Whether you are into monsters, superheroes, or jungle chaos, today is the perfect excuse to fire up a classic!