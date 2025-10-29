Entertainment

Delicious Halloween deals and freebies

By Heather Taylor
Jack o Lantern
By Heather Taylor

Enjoy some treats this Halloween with these restaurant deals and freebies.

  • Bojangles
    • Bojangles is offering “Boo Time” discounts each night from October 22-31. Customers can log into the Bojangles app at 10:31 p.m. to get that night’s discount code, valid for 24 hours.
  • SONIC
    • SONIC is offering 50-cent hot dogs on October 31st. Customers can also log into the SONIC app for freebies including burgers, shakes, chicken bites, and more now through November 2nd.
  • KFC
    • KFC is offering daily surprises in the KFC app through October 31st.
  • Schlotzksy’s
    • Rewards Members can get $3 off scary big sandwiches on October 31st.
  • Moe’s Southwest Grille
    • Customers can get BOGO entrees at participating locations from October 31-November 1st.
  • Dunkin’
    • Dunkin’ rewards members can earn triple points on orders of half-dozen and dozen donut boxes, or on a 50-count box of Munchkins
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
    • Chipotle is offering $6 entrees for rewards members customers who visit a restaurant in costume after 3 p.m. on October 31st.
  • McAlister’s Deli
    • Rewards members can get double points on any purchase from October 27-November 2nd.
  • Burger King
    • Members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can get a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for $5 on Halloween. Members can also get free menu items daily with purchase.
  • Applebee’s
    • Get a free Boneless Wings appetizer with any $40 or more online order using code SCARY25 on Halloween.
  • Baskin-Robbins
    • Rewards members can get 20% off the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza as well as 31% off all scoops on Halloween
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
    • Reward app users will get double points on October 31st.
  • Buffalo’s Cafe
    • Customers can get free online delivery on orders of $30 or more from October 31-November 2nd.
  • Red Robin
    • Kids under 11 who dine in a restaurant in costume will get a free sundae from October 29-November 1st. From October 30-November 1st, use code 20SPOOKY for 20% off to-go orders and 15% off catering orders.
  • Whataburger
    • Rewards Members can get buy one get one free 9-piece WhataWings on October 31st.
  • Outback Steakhouse
    • Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entree using the code SpookyFree on October 31st.
  • Krispy Kreme
    • Customers who visit a store in costume now through Halloween will receive a free original glazed or classic ring doughnut.
  • Cinnabon
    • Now through October 31st, rewards members can receive a free OREO Spookies & Cream Chillatta with the purchase of a CinnaPack.
  • Friendly’s
    • Kids eat free for loyalty members with the purchase of an adult entree on October 31st.
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News