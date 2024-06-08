Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on 'Days of Our Lives'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dick Van Dyke has won a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The actor was honored Friday night as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's “Days of Our Lives."

“I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said. “I’m 98 years old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would’ve taken better care of myself."

Van Dyke received a standing ovation as he used a cane to make his way to the stage, accompanied by his wife, Arlene, who held the trophy.

“I brought this lady up because she was also on the show," he said. "She played the cop who arrested me.”

Van Dyke is the oldest Daytime Emmy winner. Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year.

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Van Dyke beat out last year's winner Alley Mills of “General Hospital,” Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevee’s “Neighbours,” Linden Ashby of “The Young and the Restless,” and Ashley Jones of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors.

Gossett, a first cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., was honored for the second straight year for his role as Marshall Ashford on the ABC soap opera.

Hope, who plays Sally Spectra on the CBS soap, originated the role on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before moving to “B&B” in 2020.

The ceremony honoring soap operas, talk and game shows aired live on CBS from The Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys returned to their usual place on the calendar, just six months after the show's 50th edition aired in December after being pushed back because of last year's Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.