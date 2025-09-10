Entertainment

DIY Projects Are the New Confidence Boost People Need

By Toni Foxx
A survey involving 2,000 Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters finds that DIY home projects significantly increase confidence and satisfaction.

86% of respondents said completing a DIY project makes them feel accomplished for about six weeks, and 83% find the process deeply satisfying.

On average, people have completed eight projects in their current homes—renters average five, while homeowners average ten.

Most intimidating tasks include flooring installation and tub caulking, followed by drywall repair.

