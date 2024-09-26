Entertainment

Doctor Lists The 5 Most Common Regrets People Have On Their Deathbeds

By Matt Ray

hospital visiting a hospital visitor's hand holds a patient's hand in bed of a hospital ward. In the blurred background a young nurse is chatting to the ward sister about the patient's care. (sturti/Getty Images)

By Matt Ray

Shoshana Ungerleider, a doctor of internal medicine, shared the top five things people have regretted on their death bed - advising people to use it as a reminder to live in the present.

They are:

Not spending enough time with the people they loveWorking too muchLetting fear control their decisions and not taking enough risksNot being brave in the face of uncertainty or opportunityFocusing too much on the future and losing touch with the present

The doctor also said that along with recommending diet and exercise, she encourages people to reflect on their own mortality at a younger age to help drive them to live their life to the fullest.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!