Doctor Lists The 5 Most Common Regrets People Have On Their Deathbeds

Shoshana Ungerleider, a doctor of internal medicine, shared the top five things people have regretted on their death bed - advising people to use it as a reminder to live in the present.

They are:

Not spending enough time with the people they loveWorking too muchLetting fear control their decisions and not taking enough risksNot being brave in the face of uncertainty or opportunityFocusing too much on the future and losing touch with the present

The doctor also said that along with recommending diet and exercise, she encourages people to reflect on their own mortality at a younger age to help drive them to live their life to the fullest.