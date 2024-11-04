Dog Rescued Following Hurricane Saves New Family From House Fire

A dog that was rescued by a Pennsylvania family following Hurricane Helene saved the family’s lives just two weeks later.

The family rescued Rusty, who was one of hundreds of lost animals following the hurricane. Earlier this week, Rusty alerted them to a growing fire in their home’s kitchen.

The dog started to jump and tugged on the wife’s shirt and wouldn’t stop. When she opened the door, the room was filled with smoke so she got the kids and pets out of the home before going back in to put the flames out.

The family said the damage would likely have been a lot worse if they hadn’t adopted Rusty.