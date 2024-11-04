Entertainment

Dog Rescued Following Hurricane Saves New Family From House Fire

By Dex & Barbie T

Family dog

By Dex & Barbie T

A dog that was rescued by a Pennsylvania family following Hurricane Helene saved the family’s lives just two weeks later.

The family rescued Rusty, who was one of hundreds of lost animals following the hurricane. Earlier this week, Rusty alerted them to a growing fire in their home’s kitchen.

The dog started to jump and tugged on the wife’s shirt and wouldn’t stop. When she opened the door, the room was filled with smoke so she got the kids and pets out of the home before going back in to put the flames out.

The family said the damage would likely have been a lot worse if they hadn’t adopted Rusty.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!