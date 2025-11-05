Don’t miss the HOUSE PARTY — food, drinks & skyline views for a great cause!

We’re throwing a HOUSE PARTY—and you’re invited! Join us Friday, November 7th from 6–8 p.m. on the rooftop of the Ronald McDonald House for an unforgettable evening of food, drinks, and community. Included with your ticket enjoy free sample bites and sips from some of Jacksonville’s favorite local spots while enjoying the skyline views—all for a great cause. Every dollar raised helps provide comfort, care, and a “home away from home” for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville.
Hope Come Home: HOUSE PARTY is presented by bestbet!
Food and Drinks Provided By:
Hawkers Asian Street Food & Cocktails
What: Hope Comes Home: HOUSE PARTY
When: Friday November 7th
Where: Ronald McDonald House Rooftop (824 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207)
Why: The opportunity to help families staying at RMHC!
Easy 102.9’s Hope Comes Home is broadcasting live from the Ronald McDonald House Friday November 7th - Sunday November 9th! More info here!
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville provides a home away from home for families with a seriously ill or injured child receiving medical care. By offering comfortable lodging, daily meals and a supportive community, the House ensures that parents and siblings can stay close to their loved one during a critical time. This proximity allows families to focus on what truly matters—being together, providing comfort and supporting one another through the challenges of treatment and recovery.