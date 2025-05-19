DUUUVAL is du-veloping into one of the most populated cities in the country

If it feels like there are more cars on I-95 and the lines at Publix are getting longer, you’re not wrong. Our beloved Jacksonville is officially one of the hottest tickets in the nation, and the U.S. Census Bureau just dropped the receipts to prove it.

🆕 Cities of all sizes grew on average from 2023 to 2024 with Southern and Western cities experiencing accelerated growth, according to new #PopulationEstimates.



Explore more #CensusData highlights. https://t.co/UEb5cQfvCF#PopEstimates pic.twitter.com/J7FqfgVbi6 — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) May 15, 2025

According to their latest estimates, Jacksonville added a whopping 16k new residents between July 2023 and July 2024. That’s like a whole small town deciding, “Yeah, JAX is where it’s at!”

Rank Area Name State Name Numeric Increase 2024 Total Population 1 New York city New York 87,184 8,478,072 2 Houston city Texas 43,217 2,390,125 3 Los Angeles city California 31,276 3,878,704 4 San Antonio city Texas 23,945 1,526,656 5 Fort Worth city Texas 23,442 1,008,106 6 Charlotte city North Carolina 23,423 943,476 7 Chicago city Illinois 22,164 2,721,308 8 Phoenix city Arizona 16,933 1,673,164 9 Seattle city Washington 16,813 780,995 10 Jacksonville city Florida 16,365 1,009,833 11 Miami city Florida 16,337 487,014 12 Washington city District of Columbia 14,926 702,250 13 San Jose city California 13,634 997,368 14 Columbus city Ohio 12,694 933,263 15 Las Vegas city Nevada 12,292 678,922 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates Release Date: May 2025

This surge brings our official population to a mighty 1,009,833. This influx of good taste (and probably people fleeing colder climates) has landed us at #10 in the entire country for the largest numeric increase in population. That’s right, we’re out here growing faster than Big John Henderson’s appetite after a pre-game warmup in 2007.

It seems the South, in general, is where everyone wants to be. The Census Bureau data found here, shows that half of the top 10, and the majority of the top 15 locations are all in the southern states.