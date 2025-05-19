Entertainment

DUUUVAL is du-veloping into one of the most populated cities in the country

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
If it feels like there are more cars on I-95 and the lines at Publix are getting longer, you’re not wrong. Our beloved Jacksonville is officially one of the hottest tickets in the nation, and the U.S. Census Bureau just dropped the receipts to prove it.

According to their latest estimates, Jacksonville added a whopping 16k new residents between July 2023 and July 2024. That’s like a whole small town deciding, “Yeah, JAX is where it’s at!”

Rank Area Name State Name Numeric Increase 2024 Total Population
1 New York city New York 87,184 8,478,072
2 Houston city Texas 43,217 2,390,125
3 Los Angeles city California 31,276 3,878,704
4 San Antonio city Texas 23,945 1,526,656
5 Fort Worth city Texas 23,442 1,008,106
6 Charlotte city North Carolina 23,423 943,476
7 Chicago city Illinois 22,164 2,721,308
8 Phoenix city Arizona 16,933 1,673,164
9 Seattle city Washington 16,813 780,995
10 Jacksonville city Florida 16,365 1,009,833
11 Miami city Florida 16,337 487,014
12 Washington city District of Columbia 14,926 702,250
13 San Jose city California 13,634 997,368
14 Columbus city Ohio 12,694 933,263
15 Las Vegas city Nevada 12,292 678,922
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
Release Date: May 2025

This surge brings our official population to a mighty 1,009,833. This influx of good taste (and probably people fleeing colder climates) has landed us at #10 in the entire country for the largest numeric increase in population. That’s right, we’re out here growing faster than Big John Henderson’s appetite after a pre-game warmup in 2007.

It seems the South, in general, is where everyone wants to be. The Census Bureau data found here, shows that half of the top 10, and the majority of the top 15 locations are all in the southern states.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

