Duval in top 10 Florida counties for most dangerous beaches for swimmers

Duval County is the eighth county in Florida with the most dangerous beaches for swimmers, according to data analyzed by Zinda Law Group. The injury lawyers looked at the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data on rip current deaths and injuries from 2013 to 2024.

The following are Duval’s statistics:

Rank: 8

Total reported injuries and fatalities: 18

Total reported fatalities: 10

Rank fatalities only: 9

Palm Beach County has the most dangerous beaches in the country with a combined 76 injuries and deaths from rip currents since 2013. Florida has seven counties in the national top 10.