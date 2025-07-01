Dying man’s wish makes it rain money on the streets of Detroit

Talk about making it rain... money rained down on the streets of Detroit last Friday, all because of a dying man’s wish.

An East Detroit car wash owner’s dying wish was to give back to the community in a big way. The man wanted a helicopter to drop thousands of dollars in cash over Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street, showering it on the community below. That’s exactly what happened last Friday.

Helicopter in Detroit drops thousands of dollars onto the streets. 🚁



pic.twitter.com/FP1JEMJir7 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 28, 2025

Witnesses say the money scramble went on for about 30 minutes, and the great thing about it... they say it was peaceful... No fights—just smiles, gratitude, and what one described as a truly “beautiful” moment.

No word on exactly how much money was dropped from the copter.

What an awesome thing!