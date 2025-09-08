Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson lead Country Music Association Awards noms with 6 each

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the nominations for the 2025 Country Music Association Awards, with six nods each.

Joining Wilson in competing for the night's highest honor — CMA entertainer of the year — will be Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year's winner in the category.

Also among top nominees announced Monday: Zach Top with five nods, and Riley Green and Johnson with four. Receiving three nods were Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Combs, Charlie Handsome, Stapleton and Wallen.

The 59th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 19 on ABC, and the next day on Hulu. The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

Langley's six nominations include single, song and music video of the year for “you look like you love me” with Riley Green. She’s also nominated for new artist, female vocalist and musical event of the year (“Don’t Mind If I Do”).

Moroney gets nods in single, album, song, and music video of the year for her project " Am I Okay?" and its title track. She's also nominated for female vocalist of the year and musical event of the year.

Lainey Wilson is nominated for entertainer of the year, single and song of the year ("4x4xU"), album of the year ("Whirlwind"), female vocalist of the year, and music video ("Somewhere Over Laredo").

Joining Moroney, Wilson, and Langley and Green for single of the year nods are Combs (“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”) and Top (“I Never Lie”).

The nominees for new artist of the year are Langley, Shaboozey, Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

First-time nominees include Johnny Clawson, Jon Decious, Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Dorr, Alexandra Gavillet, Lalo Guzman, Jimmy Harnen, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, John Park, Aaron Raitiere, Matt Rovey, Kyle Sturrock, Wales Toney, Wetmore, and Wilson Jr.

