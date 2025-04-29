Eurovision star Nemo takes action after UK court ruling on transgender women

LONDON — (AP) — Eurovision winner Nemo is standing up for transgender rights.

They have posted details on social media for how people in the U.K. can contact members of parliament to protest the Supreme Court's ruling that will exclude transgender women from women's toilets, hospital wards and sports teams.

The Swiss star is the first nonbinary winner of Eurovision, an event which celebrates diversity and equality, and said they felt the need to contribute.

“A big thing for me is talking about my queer experience through my music but also contextualizing it in that way, but then also just standing up for what I believe in. And not being afraid to speak up and encouraging others to speak up as well,” they said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press.

Britain’s highest court said there was no clear winner in its recent ruling defining a woman for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born biologically female, noting that transgender people remain protected from discrimination. But trans groups said the decision would undermine their rights.

Nemo on social media last week called the ruling an “attack on trans+ rights” which will “impact the whole community.”

“It’s a very, kind of, tough time like emotionally, as a trans person,” Nemo said.

“It’s hard when there’s so much pushback on something and you’re just like, the only thing you wanna do is being able to live and be yourself, not having to worry, not having to hide. And if that’s not given, it’s like, how do we even … what can you do?”

Nemo said they don’t feel like trans rights are going backwards and acknowledged that sometimes things get worse before they get better.

“I have so much hope that things are generally moving forward,” they said. “I think people are generally ready for empathy and for understanding each other."

Nemo is rehearsing to perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest which is being held in Switzerland after they won with "The Code" in 2024. The Grand Final takes place May 17 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

