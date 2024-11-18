Expect Record Number Of Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers

An annual retail survey finds a record 183.4 million people will be shopping — online or in-store — from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year. That number is up from the prior record of 182 million in 2023 and 18.1 million people in 2019.

Consumers give a variety of reasons for why they’ll be shopping during this window. Among them: the deals are too good to pass up; it’s tradition; and they like to start holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend.

The research finds that Black Friday will be the most popular shopping day of the five days, as 72% (or 131.7 million) plan to hit stores or shop online. About two-thirds (65%) of Black Friday shoppers expect to specifically shop in stores.

Cyber Monday is the second most popular day, attracting 39% (or 72.3 million) of those planning to shop.