Expect Record Number Of Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers

By Toni Foxx
Stores have been kicking off the holiday shopping early this year and will continue to do so on Black Friday even though shoppers seem to slowing down on the spending.

Stores have been kicking off the holiday shopping early this year and will continue to do so on Black Friday even though shoppers seem to slowing down on the spending.

An annual retail survey finds a record 183.4 million people will be shopping — online or in-store — from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year. That number is up from the prior record of 182 million in 2023 and 18.1 million people in 2019.

Consumers give a variety of reasons for why they’ll be shopping during this window. Among them: the deals are too good to pass up; it’s tradition; and they like to start holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend.

The research finds that Black Friday will be the most popular shopping day of the five days, as 72% (or 131.7 million) plan to hit stores or shop online. About two-thirds (65%) of Black Friday shoppers expect to specifically shop in stores.

Cyber Monday is the second most popular day, attracting 39% (or 72.3 million) of those planning to shop.

