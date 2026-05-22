Entertainment

F-Ing Reminder: Swearing Helps People Perform Better When Peak Performance is Needed

By Toni Foxx
Curse Words (Shelby Travis)
By Toni Foxx

Swearing can actually help people perform better in high-pressure moments.

Researchers found that people who repeated a swear word while doing physical exercises — like chair push-ups — lasted longer and pushed themselves harder than people using neutral words.

Researchers say swearing seems to help people stop overthinking and “hold back” less. The study found it boosted confidence, helped people get into a mental “flow” state, and distracted them from pain, fatigue, or self-doubt.

The researchers believe the effect is psychological, not physical. In other words, cursing may loosen mental restraints and help people feel more fearless during stressful moments.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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