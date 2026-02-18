Finally, a reason to hit Gate Parkway that isn’t furniture shopping

If you’ve driven down Gate Parkway lately, you’ve probably noticed that massive construction project going up just north of IKEA. It’s hard to miss. The place is called “The Block,” and from the looks of it, they’re aiming to make it the Swiss Army Knife of weekend hangouts.

When it opens in March, The BLOCK Jax will feature 8 restaurants and an on-site brewery.

The idea is basically an oversized outdoor hangout space. Instead of committing to one restaurant, it’s shaping up to be more of a permanent food truck village, with local names like Bearded Piglet, Darkside Tacos, and Chancho King setting up shop. Honestly, it’s refreshing to see local vendors getting a real home instead of another chain popping up.

But the biggest draw might be the layout. They are partnering with Kanine Social for a private dog park (“Barks on The Block”), so yes, you can bring the dog. For the parents, there is a fenced-in play area that reportedly includes a “life-sized Candy Land,” which sounds both terrifying and amazing.

There is a 1,200 sqft playful, colorful mural at The Block Jax by Clay Misner that captures Jacksonville energy with the skyline, Jax beach pier, and dogs.

They are also building a large outdoor stage for daily local artists and monthly touring acts. Basically, it looks like a place where you can grab a beer, eat some BBQ, and let the chaos of kids and dogs happen in a contained space. Parking might be the real test — it’s always the real test — but overall, it feels like a solid addition to the Gate Parkway lineup. We’ll see how it actually plays out once the crowds show up.