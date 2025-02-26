Florida woman blesses plane & anoints with oil before taking off

If you’re feeling more fearful of flying lately, due to recent incidents, you’re not alone... but maybe you could try doing what a Florida did recently to make you feel better.
She blessed the plane, anointing it with oil before she boarded.
Desiree Salter was heading to Punta Cana a couple of weeks ago on JetBlue and as she boarded, she quickly did the blessing.
She did the same thing when she headed home.
Desiree’s first video went viral, getting almost 7 million views. People wondered where she got the oil she used... well, she explained in another video that her father is a pastor at a church...
One comment on the above video was from a Jet Blue flight attendant, who thanked Desiree for the protection.