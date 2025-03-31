Forget the dad-bod, here come grandpa-feet!

There’s a shift happening in the sneaker world - a trend so unexpected, so dorky, it’s actually brilliant!

New Balance, the brand synonymous with supportive soles and suburban dads, is doubling down on the “Grandpa Shoe” aesthetic, and somehow, they’re making it cool again.

Remember those chunky, vaguely orthopedic-looking sneakers your grandpa wore? The ones you swore you’d never be caught dead in? Well, plot twist: they’re back, baby.

Tailor your rotation with the New Balance Allerdale 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ODYY0w9d72 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) March 13, 2025

Leading the charge is New Balance’s latest creation, the Allerdale, as highlighted by the style gurus over at GQ.

This shoe isn’t trying to be sleek or futuristic. It’s unapologetically sensible. It screams “I value arch support” and “I probably own a riding lawnmower.” It’s got that classic, slightly clunky silhouette, often in crisp white or muted tones, that defined a generation of comfort-first footwear.

So, raid your grandpa’s closet (or just head to your nearest New Balance store and plunk down $250!!!!). Embrace the chunk. Feel the unparalleled comfort. The grandpa shoe is here to stay, just try not to pair them with knee-high socks and khaki shorts...unless that’s your vibe...then you do you!