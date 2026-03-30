Fork off! The internet is arguing over how to organize your silverware drawer

Look, we’ve all been there...you’re hanging out at a buddy’s place, you go to grab a teaspoon for your coffee, and suddenly you’re staring into a silverware drawer that looks like it was organized by a crazed toddler.

Well, the folks over at YouGov decided to settle the score once and for all by asking thousands of people exactly how they line up their silverware. It turns out, there is a “right way”, and a few slightly-less “right” ways.

YouGov survery on cutlery organization

The most popular setup, used by 29% of people, is the Knife, Fork, Spoon combo. Following close behind at 23% is the Spoon, Fork, Knife crowd.

But here’s where it gets wild: 8% of people out there just toss everything in with zero order at all! Total anarchy! Whether you’re a “Knife-first” purist or a “Spoon-on-the-left” rebel, it’s one of those weird little things we all have a “correct” opinion on. Some just might be “more” correct than others!

Next time you’re over at a friend’s, take a peek. If they have the forks where the knives should be, you might need to step in to stop the madness!