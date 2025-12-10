Founder of Sonny’s BBQ restaurants passes away

The founder of the Sonny’s BBQ restaurant chain has passed away at the age of 96.

Floyd “Sonny” Tillman founded the restaurant in Gainesville back in 1968, along with his wife, Lucille. She passed in 2021 at the age of 91.

In addition to being a successful restauratur, he was a big supporter of the University of Florida.

He opened that first barbecue joint in Gainesville in 1968 and it grew into a regional chain with 91 locations in 8 Southern states.