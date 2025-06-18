Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

MILAN — (AP) — Francesco Risso is stepping down as Marni creative director after a decade, the OTB Group announced Tuesday, marking yet another high-level creative shift in the fashion world.

OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso called Risso “a unique designer and an artist at heart,” adding, “I wish him only the best for the future.” The statement did not say when a new creative director would be announced.

It comes amid a number of high-level creative director shifts in the fashion world, including at Gucci,Chanel and Balenciaga, but also within the relatively small OTB group based in the northern region of Veneto and controlled by Diesel founder Rosso.

Within OTB's portfolio, Simone Bellotti took over as creative director of Jil Sander in June, replacing Lucie and Luke Meier, and Glenn Martens has replaced John Galliano as creative director of Maison Margiela.

During his decade at Marni, Risso captured the brand’s fantastical whimsy with surreal sculptural elements and artistic collaborations that incorporated the brand’s codes like fur detailing and floral elements.

His shows were often elaborate sets that defied the runway convention, in one instance gathering personal friends of the brand around a banquet table wearing a favorite personal garment that had been customized, or seating guests on randomly grouped wooden chairs.

OTB credited Risso with “a bold creative evolution” that renewed womenswear, expanded menswear and was characterized by “immersive shows and experiences.”

Risso’s “instinctive approach to emotional storytelling brought a deeper sensitivity to the brand, and welcomed a wide range of artistic collaborations that opened the house up to new cultural spaces,'' the statement said.

Risso said working at Marni “taught me how to build with feeling, and how powerful true collaboration can be.”

Thanking the Marni team, he added, “and here’s to more extraordinary journeys ahead!” without hinting at his next move.

