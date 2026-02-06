The Ghost with the Most Is Headed to Jacksonville—Beetlejuice The Musical Tickets On Sale Today!

It’s showtime, Jacksonville!!!

If you know and love the film, then you don’t want to miss the wildly entertaining and fan-favorite Broadway hit Beetlejuice: The Musical officially heading to town as part of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway Season.

The Ghost-With-the-Most will take over the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for a limited run May 12–17, 2026, bringing big laughs, big music, and a whole lot of supernatural chaos to the First Coast:

Tickets are available online or by phone at (904) 632-5000 and fans are encouraged to act fast — this is one Broadway tour that’s known to sell out.

NOTE: Group orders of 10 or more can be arranged by calling (904) 632-5050.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved cult-classic film, Beetlejuice the Musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager who encounters a recently deceased couple — and a mischievous demon with a flair for the dramatic. The result is a laugh-out-loud, irreverent musical packed with eye-popping visuals, sharp humor, and a surprisingly heartfelt message about family, love, and making the most of every day.

The production is part of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway Season which also includes the shows Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical (Feb. 10-15) - see deal below, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (March 10-15), and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (April 14-19).

Tickets are on sale for all the individual shows within the Broadway season or if you want to see them all, consider season tickets!