Good News: Mom wins gaming tournament while holding FIVE-day-old baby

By Toni Foxx
A new mom in Florida is going viral after she won a “Mortal Kombat” tournament with her FIVE-day-old newborn baby on her lap. She’s a 3-D artist who goes by the name “Legion” online. She joked that her kid was an excellent coach.

The woman entered the tournament this past weekend and defeated three other players, including her own husband.

She won the grand prize of $28 and won a trip to a gaming festival in Atlanta at the end of this month.

