The Habits That Keep You Broke (And How to Break Them)

Being good with money isn’t just about how much you make — it’s about the choices you make every day. Financially savvy people don’t just save and invest, they also avoid the bad habits that drain bank accounts and create stress. If you’re trying to get your money right, here are some habits you’ll want to break ASAP:

Impulse shopping online – One-click purchases feel fun in the moment, but they add up fast.

– One-click purchases feel fun in the moment, but they add up fast. Eating out all the time – Convenience costs big. Cooking at home saves way more.

– Convenience costs big. Cooking at home saves way more. Carrying credit card balances – Interest is basically paying extra for things you already bought.

– Interest is basically paying extra for things you already bought. Overspending on gifts – Thoughtfulness matters more than price tags.

– Thoughtfulness matters more than price tags. Ignoring your budget – If you don’t know where your money’s going, it’s already gone.

– If you don’t know where your money’s going, it’s already gone. Making late payments – Fees and dings to your credit score will follow you.

– Fees and dings to your credit score will follow you. Always buying brand-name – Often, the generic works just as well.

– Often, the generic works just as well. Living only for today – Fun is important, but planning ahead keeps you from stressing tomorrow.

– Fun is important, but planning ahead keeps you from stressing tomorrow. Long, expensive commutes – Gas, car wear, and time wasted eat into your wallet.

– Gas, car wear, and time wasted eat into your wallet. Working without a to-do list – Wasted time can mean wasted money.

– Wasted time can mean wasted money. Skipping the emergency fund – One unexpected bill can wreck your budget without a cushion.

The bottom line: People who stay financially comfortable don’t just do the right things — they also know what not to do.