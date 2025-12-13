Hailee Steinfeld and NFL husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child

Actor Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are expecting their first baby together.

Steinfeld, known for her roles in “Hawkeye,” “Sinners” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, announced her pregnancy Friday in her Substack newsletter as part of a list of her favorite moments of the year.

At the end of the roundup was a video of the couple holding hands next to a tiny snowman. Steinfeld is seen wearing a sweater that reads “mother,” and Allen kneels to kiss her baby bump.

The announcement came a day after Steinfeld's birthday. She and Allen are both 29. The couple tied the knot earlier this year at a private ceremony in California after dating since 2023.

Congratulations poured in Friday from across the sports and entertainment worlds, with the NFL sharing the video to its social media.

Allen and the Bills (9-4) are preparing to square off Sunday against the New England Patriots (11-2), who could end Buffalo's divisional run of dominance in the AFC East with a victory this weekend.

