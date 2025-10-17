🎃💸 Halloween Costs $193 if You’re Single . . . and $445 if You’ve Got Kids! 🧛‍♀️🍬

If your wallet feels like there’s cobwebs in it this month — you’re not alone. 👻💰

A new Halloween spending poll found that the average American drops $289 on spooky season . . . but that number jumps WAY up if you’ve got little monsters at home. 😅

🧍‍♂️ Single or no kids? You’ll spend about $193.👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Parents? You’re looking at a scary $445 this year! 😱

Here’s how the average $289 breaks down:🧙‍♀️ $58 on costumes 👗🎃 $57 on decorations 🕸️🎉 $51 on party supplies 🎈😨 $51 on haunted house tickets 🏚️🍭 $50 on candy for trick-or-treaters 🍬💀 $23 on other random spooky stuff

And don’t forget the fur babies — another survey found people are spending $33 on costumes for their pets this year. 🐶🕷️🐱

Whether you’re dressing up, decorating, or just splurging on candy “for the trick-or-treaters” (😉), Halloween 2025 is officially one of the most expensive yet! 💀💳

So yeah . . . your kid’s K-Pop Demon Hunters costume might be adorable, but it’s definitely coming for your bank account. 😂👹